Texas Rangers stars Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer each left Monday's Game 3 of the World Series early with injury.

Scherzer left the game with back tightness after pitching three complete innings while Garcia appeared to sustain an injury in the eighth inning, grabbing at his side after an at-bat.

Scherzer summoned the training staff and manager Bruce Bochy out to the mound prior to the bottom of the fourth inning and departed after a short conversation. He appeared to grimace while preparing to run out to take his warmup pitches just before being removed. He said after the game his back locked up on him and is unsure about being able to pitch again in the series.

The 39-year-old threw 36 pitches and turned in three scoreless innings before being replaced by right-hander Jon Gray with the Rangers up 3-0.

Meanwhile, Garcia flew out to centre field in the eighth and grabbed at his lower left side while running down to first base. After peeling off, Garcia went straight down the tunnel and was removed from the game. Nightengale reports Garcia left the ballpark to go have an MRI.

The Rangers took Game 3 3-1 on an RBI single by Marcus Semien and a two-run home run from Corey Seager. They now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 4 of the World Series will go Tuesday night from Chase Field.