SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers outfielder Adolis García was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's spring training game against the Athletics and will undergo an MRI on his left oblique, the same one that he injured during their World Series run two years ago.

A two-time All-Star, García is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season in which he hit .224 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs in 154 games. He had six hits and two walks in 21 plate appearances so far this spring training.

The injury throws into question whether García will be available by opening day on March 27 against the Boston Red Sox.

“He’s going to miss a little bit of time. We’re hoping not much,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy told reporters.

García is the second Rangers outfielder to be sidelined by an oblique injury this spring training after Wyatt Langford went down Feb. 21. Langford is still working his way back, but Bochy said it's possible Langford could make his first exhibition appearance debut this week.

The 23-year-old Langford, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft, made an instant impact for Texas last season, hitting .253 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in just 134 games.

The Rangers also have Evan Carter, Leody Taveras, Josh Smith and Kevin Pillar as outfield options.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB