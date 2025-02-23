SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers prospect Alejandro Rosario has an elbow injury that will likely cause the right-handed pitcher to miss the upcoming season.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told MLB.com on Sunday that Rosario likely needs Tommy John surgery.

“He’s going to require surgery," Young said. "As with all these things, we want to check the boxes and make sure we get multiple opinions. We don’t want to sit on this and not announce it when we know he’s going to be out, but we’re still figuring out the next steps.”

The 23-year-old is ranked the No. 50 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He played college ball at Miami and was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb