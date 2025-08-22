ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with what likely will be a season-ending right wrist fracture, and the team waited the results of additional testing on Marcus Semien's aching foot to determine the durable second baseman's status.

Both starters got hurt in the Rangers' 6-4 loss Thursday at Kansas City that ended a 2-5 trip. Carter got hit by a pitch, and Semien fouled a pitch off his left foot in the first inning.

Semien didn't speak to reporters in the clubhouse before Friday night's game against Cleveland. He was still wearing a boot on his foot, like he was after Thursday's game.

“He’s in a lot of pain. I mean, can barely walk with the boot on him,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “So that’s why we’re going to do more tests on him.”

Ezequiel Duran started at second base Friday, when the Rangers recalled Michael Hellman from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Carter on the active roster.

There was no immediate move involving Semien, who before Friday had missed only six of the Rangers' 615 games since he joined them before the 2022 season on a $175 million, seven-year contract.

Bochy said the Rangers expect to have slugging right fielder Adolis García back in the lineup Saturday, when he is eligible to come off the IL after missing nine games with a left ankle sprain. García took live batting practice Friday.

Carter's third IL stint this season came a week before his 23rd birthday, another setback for the outfielder who made a spectacular debut at the end of the 2023 season while helping the Rangers win their first World Series title.

“Disappointed for him and for us. He was playing so well. He was doing some really good things,” Bochy said. “At this stage in his career, one thing you want the player to get is a lot of playing time. That’s how you get better. Get those reps we talked about. Not just at the plate, but defensively, running the bases.”

Carter missed 14 games from mid-May to early June because of a right quad strain, then was sidelined 10 games earlier this month because of back spasms. He was limited to 45 games last year because of back issues, when he hit .188 with five homers, and didn't play after May 26 in what was supposed to be his first full big league season.

Carter hit .247 with five homers, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 63 games this season.

His big league debut came as an injury fill-in on Sept. 23, 2023, and he hit .306 with five homers and 12 RBIs in 23 games to finish the season. The left fielder then reached base in all 17 of the Rangers’ postseason games, hitting .300 with an MLB postseason record nine doubles. He also had 10 walks.

