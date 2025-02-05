ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time World Series shortstop Elvis Andrus, who has started more games at one position than any player in Texas Rangers franchise history, will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this summer.

The Rangers said Wednesday that Andrus will be the 27th member of the Hall of Fame that was established in 2003. Andrus will go in during a ceremony June 28 before a game against Seattle.

Andrus started 1,605 games at shortstop for Texas over 12 seasons, from his big league debut at age 20 in 2009 until he was traded to Oakland at the start of spring training in 2021. He was part of the Rangers' first two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011. He hit .274 for them, and his franchise-record 305 stolen bases are 133 more than any other player. He also ranks top three in team history with his 1,652 total games, 6,366 at-bats, 983 hits and 48 triples.

After not playing last season, Andrus officially retired as a Ranger last Sept. 6. He remained with the Athletics until being traded to the Chicago White Sox during the 2022 season and played with them through 2023. He will work as a pregame and postgame analyst for select televised games on the new Rangers Sports Network.

Beltré statue

The Rangers will unveil and dedicate a bronze statue of Hall of Fame third baseman Adrian Beltré on Aug. 22 before a game against Cleveland.

Beltré was a first-ballot induction last year into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Rangers retired his No. 29 jersey in 2019 and this summer will unveil his statue outside Globe Life Field, where there are already statues of Hall of Fame players Nolan Ryan and Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez.

