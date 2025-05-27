ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was removed from Tuesday night’s start against Toronto after two innings as a precaution because of triceps fatigue.

Texas said Eovaldi (4-3) isn’t expected to miss his next scheduled start.

The 35-year-old is third the AL with a 1.56 ERA and a .183 opponents’ batting average. In his previous start last Thursday, he threw a season-high 105 pitches over six innings in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

Eovaldi threw 39 pitches in two scoreless innings, allowing leadoff doubles to Bo Bichette and George Springer. He left Bichette at third base in the opening inning and stranded Springer and Anthony Santander in the second.

