Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a strained teres major muscle (shoulder), general manager Chris Young told reporters.

He added that it's "unlikely" Scherzer would be able to pitch in the playoffs.

The veteran righty was injured in Tuesday's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Scherzer, 39, was cruising before leaving, allowing just three hits and no runs over 5.1 innings pitched. Texas held a 3-0 lead when he left the game and would go on to win 6-3.

Scherzer was acquired from the New York Mets prior to the trade deadline and posted a 4-2 record with a 3.20 ERA over eight starts and 39.2 innings pitched in a Rangers uniform.

Over 27 starts with the Mets and Rangers, Scherzer has a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA.

The Rangers also defeated the Blue Jays 10-4 in Monday's series opener and now lead Toronto by 0.5 games in the American League wild-card race.