TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Texas Rangers optioned right-hander Kumar Rocker to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, a day after a rocky start after coming off the injured list.

The Rangers made the move before the final game of the series between the Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, and Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the decision was not about an error Rocker made during that game that led to a four-run third inning for the Rays in an eventual 5-4 win for Tampa Bay.

Against the Rays on Wednesday and after getting Junior Caminero to ground out, Rocker was slow to cover first base, allowing Jake Mangum to reach and Yandy Diaz to score. Rocker then put his head down in frustration and didn’t notice Jonathan Aranda breaking from third and scoring while the pitcher's back was turned.

Bochy point out that the play could not happen, and pointed out Rocker’s relative inexperience.

“You can’t be late there, and then if you are, you can’t forget the situation. So, just game awareness,” Bochy said of the botched play. “There can be growing pains with some of these young players. He’s got to learn from it, and hopefully it is something he remembers, something that can’t happen. It just should be second nature. So the ball’s hit over there, you’re busting tail and covering first base.”

Rocker, activated off the IL earlier Wednesday, was charged with five earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five in 3⅓ innings. This season, the 25-year-old right-hander is 1-4 with an 8.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings.

The Rangers also activated pitcher Chris Martin from the injured list.

