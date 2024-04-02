The Texas Rangers are about to get a closer look at one of the team's top prospects.

With the wrist fracture to All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, the team is calling up Justin Foscue, a first-round pick in 2020, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

The Texas Rangers are calling up top prospect Justin Foscue, sources tell ESPN. Foscue, 25, was a first-round pick in 2020 and can play first, second and third base. He’ll fill the roster spot of Josh Jung, whose right wrist was broken when a pitch hit it Monday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2024

A 25-year-old infielder, Foscue was the 14th overall selection out of Mississippi State.

He spent 2023 with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, batting .266 with 18 home runs, 84 runs batted in and an OPS of .862 in 122 games played.

A native of Huntsville, AL, Foscue is ranked at No. 5 in MLB Pipeline's Rangers rankings.

The injury to Jung occurred during the Rangers' 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

The defending World Series champions are 3-1 to start the season.