Report: Rangers set to call up top prospect Foscue
Justin Foscue - Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers are about to get a closer look at one of the team's top prospects.
With the wrist fracture to All-Star third baseman Josh Jung, the team is calling up Justin Foscue, a first-round pick in 2020, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
A 25-year-old infielder, Foscue was the 14th overall selection out of Mississippi State.
He spent 2023 with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, batting .266 with 18 home runs, 84 runs batted in and an OPS of .862 in 122 games played.
A native of Huntsville, AL, Foscue is ranked at No. 5 in MLB Pipeline's Rangers rankings.
The injury to Jung occurred during the Rangers' 9-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
The defending World Series champions are 3-1 to start the season.