Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray made an early exit Sunday afternoon, leaving the game after throwing his warmup pitches before the bottom half of the first inning began.

Gray, 32, was met by manager Bruce Bochy and team trainers after being called out to the mound by catcher Jonah Heim. He walked off of the field and headed down the tunnel to the visitors’ clubhouse.

The right-handed starter has pitched to a 5-4 record with a 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP across 17 starts for the Rangers this season.

He signed with the team as a free agent in 2022, coming over from the Colorado Rockies who selected him with third overall in the 2013 draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

Reliever Jonathan Hernandez was brought into the game to replace him.