ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith hit a two-run home run, Wyatt Langford had a bases-clearing double and the surging Texas Rangers piled up eight runs in the first three innings in an 8-1 victory over the struggling Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Josh Jung added a two-run single to help the Rangers sweep the three-game series. Rookie Jack Leiter (7-6) set a career high with 100 pitches and matched a career mark with seven strikeouts. He allowed a run on two hits and three walks over six innings.

Texas (56-50) has won six straight games, going six games over .500 for the first time since April 6. The Rangers are four games out of first place in the AL West, gaining seven games since July 8, and are a half-game out of a wild-card spot.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (4-7), who grew up about an hour’s drive northwest of Arlington in Decatur, gave up all eight runs.

The Braves (44-60) managed only four hits in dropping their fifth straight. Having played in the last seven postseasons, they’re 12 games out of a wild-card position.

Texas’ Corey Seager singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 27 games, the majors’ longest current streak.

Key moment

Leiter pitched with a 3-1 lead but runners at second and third with one out in the second after Sean Murphy’s RBI double, then retired Ozzie Albies and Nick Allen on weak contact.

Key stat

The Rangers went 8-1 on their homestand following the All-Star break.

Up next

Both teams will play Monday nighton the road. Braves RHP Spencer Strider (4-8, 3.72 ERA) will face 45-year-old Kansas City LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 1.80). Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-2, 2.28) will go against the Los Angeles Angels.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb