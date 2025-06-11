The Texas Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 35-31 overall and 19-11 in home games. The Twins have a 25-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas is 32-35 overall and 12-22 in road games. The Rangers have gone 10-25 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has seven doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .268 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 15 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 16 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jake Latz: day-to-day (hand), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.