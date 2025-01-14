DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.

Estrada gets a $3.25 million salary as part of the agreement announced Jan. 9, and the contract includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

He would earn $250,000 each for 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. Estrada also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent, his right as a player with at least three years of major league service.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).

He also has played shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

Estrada would earn $50,000 for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove, $50,000 for a Silver Slugger, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year or World Series MVP. He would receive $100,000 for MVP and $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting.

In November, Colorado agreed on a guaranteed $3.25 million, one-year deal with Kyle Farmer in the wake of the organization’s decision to not offer a contract to Brendan Rodgers. The decision made the former first-round pick a free agent, and he remains on the market.

