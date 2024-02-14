The Cincinnati Reds announced the passing of World Series-winning lefty Don Gullett on Wednesday.

Gullett, who won three Fall Classics in 1975,1976 and 1977, was 73.

The Cincinnati Reds offer condolences to the family and friends of Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Don Gullett, who died today at age 73.



Reds CEO Bob Castellini said, "Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor. An anchor on the pitching… pic.twitter.com/yN1cAgCcX3 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 14, 2024

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor," Reds chief executive officer Bob Castellini said in a statement. "An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten."

A native of Lynn, KY, Gullett spent seven of his nine big league seasons with the Reds before finishing his career with two seasons with the New York Yankees before experiencing a series of shoulder injuries. He officially retired in 1980.

In 1974 and 1975, Gullett finished in the top-10 in National League Cy Young Award voting.

He finished his career with a record of 109-50 with a 3.11 earned run average and 1.227 WHIP over 1,390.0 innings pitched in 266 games.

Following his retirement, Gullett remained in the game and served as Reds pitching coach from 1993 to 2005.