DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have had at least eight employees accused of misconduct toward women over the last two years, according to a report by The Athletic.

The report published Wednesday followed an investigation that started last April and included interviews with 45 current and former employees along with access to emails, human resources documents, text messages and court records.

Female employees of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Tigers, Red Wings and other businesses, were subjected to misconduct by seven of the eight men named by The Athletic.

“We are committed to a culture of respect, safety, and inclusion," the organization said in a statement Wednesday in response to the report. “We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment, and when concerns are raised, we investigate promptly and take decisive action, which has included terminating employees for misconduct, regardless of seniority or tenure."

Six of the eight men alleged to have harassed and abused women were fired or did not have their contracts renewed and one was suspended after The Athletic requested comment about allegations against him last week.

Former Tigers assistant general manager Sam Menzin resigned in April after he sent unsolicited, lewd photos to multiple women who worked for the team, according to The Athletic. The report includes details about former sales vice president Michael Lienert resigning in 2023 after allegedly pushing a female co-worker, with whom he had an undisclosed relationship, down a flight of stairs. Menzin and Lienert did not respond to The Athletic's efforts seeking comment.

Messages seeking comment were left by The Associated Press with Menzin and the Chicago Fire, a Major League Soccer club that employs Lienert as vice president of partnership sales.

Director of communications and broadcasting Ben Fidelman was investigated by human resources last spring after a female employee alleged he subjected her to retaliation and gender discrimination, according to the report.

“It is inaccurate and unfair to group Mr. Fidelman within a story about accusations of sexual harassment or related misconduct," the organization said. "A concern unrelated to either was raised, and consistent with our process, it was investigated thoroughly, and no wrongdoing was found.”

Feldman declined comment to the AP, deferring to the organization's statement.

The AL Central-leading Tigers, with fewer than three weeks left in the regular season, are nearing their first division title since 2014.

