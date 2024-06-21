MIAMI (AP) — Tim Anderson singled in the 10th inning to drive in automatic runner Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight walk-off win.

Anderson hit a grounder off Mariners reliever Austin Voth (2-1) on the first pitch that went into left field. Dominic Canzone threw to catcher Cal Raleigh at home, but Raleigh couldn't quite handle the throw and his slight bobble allowed Burger just enough time to slide home safely.

Starter Trevor Rogers struck out five over six innings, while allowing two runs and four hits as the Marlins recorded their MLB-leading eighth walk-off win of the season. Anthony Bender (2-2) worked a scoreless 10th for the win.

Bryan De La Cruz launched a 96 mph fastball from Mariners starter George Kirby 403 feet to center in the sixth for his 14th home run. Josh Bell followed by pouncing on another fastball by Kirby and sent it 413 feet for a solo shot that tied the game at 2.

Kirby had retired 16 straight before the consecutive homers. It was the Marlins' second straight game with back-to-back home runs and sixth overall this season.

Kirby allowed five hits over seven innings, struck out five and walked none.

Ryan Bliss was 3 for 3 with a pair of singles for the Mariners. His RBI triple off Rogers in the second put Seattle up 2-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Selected C Alí Sánchez from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated C Christian Bethancourt for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Gilbert (4-4, 2.93) will start the middle game of the series for the Mariners. Marlins scheduled starter LHP Jesús Luzardo was scratched because of a back issue.

