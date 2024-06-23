SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Tobias Myers continued his terrific June by winning his fourth straight start and Blake Perkins highlighted a five-run second inning with a two-run single as the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Myers (5-2) held the Padres to one run and five hits in five innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. He allowed one or no earned runs for the fourth time in his June starts — all Brewers wins — and won his fifth straight decision dating to May 21.

“Tobias is great,” manager Pat Murphy said. “This kid continues to work in between starts and continues to be serious about his unexpected arrival in the big leagues. He himself will tell you he didn't know he was going to be here. He was hoping, whatever. Since he's been here, he's decided that ‘I’m going to listen to these guys.'”

Milwaukee is Myers’ sixth organization since he was selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. The 25-year-old right-hander was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his big league debut on April 23. He's in his fourth stint with the club this year.

“When I take the mound, every time I think it feels the same,” he said. “Once I start throwing the ball and start seeing good results, I think the confidence goes up. But every outing feels pretty normal at this point. I think I'm doing a good job of attacking the hitters and trusting the catcher and going at them with good, quality pitches.”

The Brewers gave him all the support he needed by scoring five runs on six hits off Michael King (5-5) in the second.

Besides Perkins' two-run single, Brice Turang hit an RBI triple and Sal Frelick and Tyler Black had run-scoring singles.

“It's huge,” Myers said. “It seems like they're giving me a lot of run support lately. It feels good. Just trying to take it one pitch at a time no matter what the score is, but it definitely does free you up a little bit, for sure.”

The Padres had their four-game winning streak snapped. It had matched their season-best streak.

San Diego finally got to Myers in the fifth when Luis Arraez singled in Ha-Seong Kim, the third straight hit with two outs.

Arraez, the MLB hits leader with 104, had his big league-leading 32nd multi-hit game. He hasn't gone more than four straight games without having a multi-hit game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RF Fernando Tatis Jr. missed his second straight game with a bruised left triceps suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Friday night. LF Jurickson Profar was back after missing a game with patellar tendinitis that forced him out of Friday night's game.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night at home against Texas RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00).

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron (5-6, 3.46) is scheduled to start Monday night against Washington LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.60).

