CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon scored on Michael Toglia's sacrifice fly in the 14th inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a five-game slide by topping the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

McMahon began the 14th on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Sam Hillard's sacrifice bunt.

Toglia then hit a flyball to center, and McMahon narrowly beat the throw home by center fielder Luis Robert Jr. The call on the field was upheld following a video review.

Jalen Beeks (5-4) pitched two innings for the win. He retired the White Sox in order in the 14th.

The Rockies (28-55) also got a big lift from Gold Glove center fielder Brenton Doyle, who made a terrific diving catch to rob Tommy Pham of a game-winning hit in the 12th.

Chicago right-hander Michael Soroka (0-8) allowed two unearned runs and one hit in four innings in the team's longest game since August 2019.

The White Sox (24-62) had won three in a row. They took two of three in the weekend series between the worst teams in baseball.

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet struck out 11 in seven innings. The left-hander was charged with two runs and five hits.

He leads the majors with 141 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings. Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow is second with 136.

The Rockies jumped in front with two runs in the second. McMahon hit a leadoff single and scored on a Crochet balk. Hunter Goodman added a sacrifice fly.

Andrew Vaughn led off the fourth with his 10th homer for Chicago. He walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, tying it at 2. He also hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Goodman’s second sacrifice fly of the game had lifted Colorado to a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th.

Colorado’s Elias Díaz had two hits, including a double, in his return after missing three weeks with a strained left calf. The catcher, who served as the designated hitter for his first game back, raised his team-leading batting average to .307.

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball in his second start after missing 10 weeks with a left elbow strain.

Ezequiel Tovar’s bloop single just past Vaughn’s outstretched glove behind first in the 13th inning drove in automatic runner Brendan Rodgers to put the Rockies ahead 4-3. Robert hit a tying single in the bottom half for Chicago.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: To make room on Díaz on the roster, the Rockies designated INF Elehuris Montero for assignment.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (1-5, 4.63 ERA) takes the mound against Brewers RHP Bryse Wilson (5-3, 3.89 ERA) in Denver on Monday night.

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.13 ERA) faces RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.27 ERA) at Cleveland on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB