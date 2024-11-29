Superutilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal runs through 2029 and includes a sixth-year club option. There is also a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included.

Edman, 29, arrived with the Dodgers in a three-team deal at the trade deadline and slashed .237/.294/.417 with six homers and 20 RBI in 37 games with L.A. He missed the first few months of the season due to off-season wrist surgery and made his season debut on Aug. 19.

Edman was huge for the Dodgers in the postseason, winning the National League Championship Series MVP award after driving in 11 runs in L.A.'s six-game victory over the San Diego Padres. He didn't let up in the World Series, slashing .294/.400/.588 as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to take the title.

Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Edman spent the first five seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning a Gold Glove Award in the 2021 season.

The Pontiac, Mich., native is a career .263 hitter in six big league seasons.