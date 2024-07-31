ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Pham started in left field for St. Louis, getting three hits and two RBIs, and Michael McGreevy pitched seven innings in his MLB debut to lift the Cardinals to a 10-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Pham returned to St. Louis on Tuesday and debuted with a pinch-hit grand slam after being part of a three-team trade Monday. Pham began his career with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2006.

“It's the process,” said Pham. “Stay within the strike zone and try and have a quality at-bat.”

Brendan Donovan drove in three runs, and Michael Siani and Alec Burleson each had two RBIs. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits apiece, and the Cardinals scattered 14 hits against four pitchers.

Marcus Semien had two of the Rangers five hits and drove in the lone RBI.

“You have to play better baseball than what we did,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. “We've got to get these bats going. It's pretty simple.”

McGreevy, promoted from Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits and one run in seven innings and walked off the field to a standing ovation.

"It's a big difference pitching down there and pitching up here," catcher Pedro Pagés said. “One hundred percent, it’s hard. He handled it all really well. Before the game, I asked him if he was nervous and he said no. I thought he was lying but that's just me.”

McGreevy, who had about 15 family members and friends attending the game, maintained there were no butterflies.

“A lot of guys didn't believe me,” McGreevy said laughing. “Oh, he's lying in his first couple of minutes here. I was telling the truth. This was exactly what I've been dreaming of since I was little. You don't train for college baseball or minors. You train to be here.”

McGreevy, the 18th overall pick in 2021, is the eighth player and sixth pitcher to make his MLB debut for St. Louis this season. The last Cardinals pitcher to debut in a home start was Mike Mayers on July 24, 2016, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He became the first Cardinal to win his debut at home since Jason Simontacchi on May 4, 2002.

“I've got a job to do,” said McGreevy, who struck out three and walked one in throwing 99 pitches. “This means everything to me. This is just baseball at the end of the day.”

Manager Oliver Marmol was among those impressed.

“Oh man, that was awesome to watch,” Marmol said. “Probably the most impressive thing is how in control he was. He didn't make the moment any bigger than it was. The game never sped up on him."

Andrew Heaney (4-11) was lifted in the fifth inning with one out. Heaney allowed six runs on six hits and fell to 0-2 in three career starts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals, who recorded their largest margin of victory this season, finished their six-game homestand 3-3. The Rangers lost for the fifth time in six games following a five-game winning streak.

St. Louis scored three runs in the second inning. Donovan’s single to center scored Goldschmidt. Pagés grounded to first, but Nathaniel Lowe’s throw home didn’t get Pham. Donovan scored on Siani’s sacrifice bunt.

“I mean, they're good,” Heaney said. “They're going to lay off good pitches. I was falling behind and I wasn't putting guys away. Little things cost you.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (right UCL repair surgery) threw a 45-pitch bullpen Tuesday. He is expected back in August.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list. The 37-year-old Lynn (6-4) picked up the win Tuesday against Texas, allowing one run in five innings.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Texas hasn't announced a starter for Friday's game against Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.60 ERA).

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79) will face the Cubs’ LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95) in Chicago to open a four-game series.

