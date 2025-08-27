ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The highly-touted Bubba Chandler (1-0) pitched four scoreless innings of relief of starter Carmen Mlodzinski for his first win in his second major league game. The 6-foot-3 right-hander allowed one hit, struck out three and walked one.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled leading off the sixth against Sonny Gray (12-7). Jared Triolo walked and Spencer Horwitz reached on a throwing error by first baseman Willson Contreras to load the bases. Gray retired Bryan Reynolds on a forceout at home before Pham hit the next pitch up the middle.

Masyn Winn had a two-out single off Mlodzinski in the second and Thomas Saggese walked before Pedro Pagés singled to put the Cardinals up 1-0.

Isaac Mattson pitched a scoreless eighth for Pittsburgh and Dennis Santana finished for his 10th save in 12 opportunities.

Gray allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits and three walks in seven innings. Matt Svanson issued two walks over two scoreless innings.

The Pirates won two straight games on the road for the first time since a three-game sweep over the Giants to close out July.

Key moment

Mlodzinski had runners at the corners with one out in the third but struck out Alec Burleson and Contreras to keep it 1-0.

Key stat

Pittsburgh won the season series with the Cardinals for the second time in the last 12 seasons.

Up next

Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.70 ERA) starts Thursday's series finale opposite Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.17).

___

