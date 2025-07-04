PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-RBI double to spark a five-run third inning and Reds reliever Tony Santillan struck out Alec Bohm with the bases loaded to end the eighth and lead Cincinnati past the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Friday.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo lasted only two-plus innings and Reds starter Andrew Abbott — both pitchers entered with seven wins — couldn't get out of the fourth. The Reds or Phillies scored at least one run in each of the first six innings and the defending NL East champion Phillies finished with 14 hits. The Reds had 11.

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help stake Luzardo (7-5) to a 3-0 lead.

Luzardo pitched like an All-Star deep into May with an ERA hovering under 2.00 through his first 10 starts. He has been rocked in most of his outings since. He allowed a run in the second inning and gave up two run-scoring singles, a sacrifice fly and Steer's double in the third that made it 6-3.

Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in the fourth and the Reds tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a 9-4 lead.

Sam Moll — one of seven Reds pitchers — tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win and Emilio Pagán got his 19th save. Santillan truly saved the game when he caught Bohm looking on a 98 mph fastball to keep the score 9-6.

Key moment

Trailing 7-4 in the fifth, the Phillies had runners on the corners with one out and Kyle Schwarber at bat. Schwarber hit a comebacker to the pitcher, who got the forceout at second. Edmundo Sosa hesitated on the basepath and got a late jump before he decided to scurry home. De La Cruz nailed Sosa at the plate to end the inning.

Key stat

Reds manager Terry Francona moved four wins away from becoming the 13th manager to win 2,000 games.

Up next

The Reds send LHP Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.52 ERA) to the mound against Phillies LHP Ranger Suárez (7-2, 2.00 ERA).

___

