Top female pitcher Sato signs with IBL's Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs of the Intercountry Baseball League made history on Tuesday with the signing of elite pitcher Ayami Sato.

Sato, considered by many as the best female pitcher in the world and one of the best female baseball players in history, will become the first woman to play professional baseball in Canada.

The 34-year-old native of Japan has an extensive resume, leading her country to six Women's Baseball World Cup victories and three consecutive MVP awards in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

According to a release, Sato can throw at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour with her curveball featuring a "spin rate higher than many Major League Baseball players."

"Sato’s signing with the Maple Leafs signals a new chapter for Canadian baseball, showcasing the team’s commitment to excellence and breaking down barriers. Her debut is poised to be a pivotal moment, inspiring future generations and redefining the boundaries of professional sports," the Maple Leafs said in a statement.

Sato also put up great numbers domestically, posting a 2.31 ERA over four seasons in the Japan Women’s Baseball League before it folded in 2021.

Last week, the Hamilton Cardinals signed former All-Star closer Fernando Rodney to a contract for next season.

The Maple Leafs, who play at Dominico Field at Christie Pits in Toronto, finished the 2024 season with a 14-28 record and haven't won a league title since 2007.

The 2025 IBL season begins in May.