MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Shaw grew up in Massachusetts. When Alex Bregman decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent, Shaw was informed of the move via a text message from a buddy.

“I got a lot of Red Sox fans that are friends of mine,” Shaw said.

So many that Shaw joked the deal was “a win-win” for them. After all, it might have moved Shaw a little closer to his major league debut.

Bregman's pending deal with Boston clears the way for Shaw to start at third base for the Chicago Cubs on opening day next month in Japan. The Cubs were in the mix for Bregman before the two-time All-Star agreed to his contract with the Red Sox.

Shaw was slowed by a left oblique issue when the Cubs held their first full-squad workout of spring training on Friday. Manager Craig Counsell downplayed the injury and described Shaw as day to day.

There are other possibilities for third base, but Shaw has the inside track.

“Obviously the Bregman decision gives us as like a team a little more clarity of moving forward,” Shaw said. “Which I think is nice for everybody.”

Shaw starred for the University of Maryland before he was selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 amateur draft. He quickly established himself as one of the team's top prospects, batting .284 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and 31 steals in the minors last year.

“He strikes me as somebody who has a very strong sense of who he is as a player, the things that he does well, things that he can improve on,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said. "He seems like he self-assesses really well in that way.

“There’s always going to be a new challenge, a next thing, and he seems just very, very adept at handling whatever that is that’s coming his way.”

One of the biggest challenges for Shaw is learning his way around third base. He was drafted as a shortstop and made just three starts at third in his first professional season before receiving regular playing time at the position in 2024.

Shaw continued his education at third when he played for the U.S. in the Premier12 tournament last year. He has come a long way, but there is room for growth.

“Something that, you know, as of recently I’ve been working on is some arm slot things,” he said. “It feels a lot better. I think it looks a lot better. So I think overall, I’m just really excited.”

Shaw could join one of the best defensive infields. Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson are Gold Glove winners, and Michael Busch is solid at first.

The trio could help ease Shaw's defensive transition to the majors.

“He’s such a gifted player, and he’s a natural-born baseball player,” Swanson said. “And he knows that I’m available for him ... whether it’s questions, advice or, you know, an ear that will listen. But I’m just going to kind of let him do his thing. And I think that experience will be the best teacher for him.”

