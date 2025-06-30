Trey Yesavage's impressive first pro campaign has been recognized with a trip to the All-Star Futures Game.

Since its inception in 1999, the Futures Game is held the Monday before the MLB All-Star Game.

Taken with the 20th overall pick of the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft out of East Carolina, the 21-year-old righty began his season at the Florida State League's Dunedin Blue Jays. After only seven appearances, he was promoted to the High-A Vancouver Canadians of the Northwest League. Yesavage's time in BC lasted only four games before being called up the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League.

In a combined 14 appearances this season, Yesavage is 5-1 with a 2.45 earned run average and WHIP of 0.898 over 62.1 innings pitched. He's struck out 104 batters and walked 27.

Yesavage is the Jays' No. 2 prospect on MLB Pipeline behind 19-year-old shortstop Arjun Nimmala, currently at Vancouver.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game is set for Atlanta's Truist Park on July 12.