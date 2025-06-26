X-rays for a potential forearm fracture on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came back negative, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Thursday.

Guerrero exited the team's matinee against the Cleveland Guardians early after being hit by a pitch by starter Tanner Bibee.

The four-time All-Star slugger was diagnosed with a contusion.

Guerrero was hit in the top of the third inning during his second at-bat of the game. It was the second straight game in which the first baseman was hit. Guerrero was hit in the eighth inning of Wednesday night's game by reliever Jakob Junis.

Following the beaning of Guerrero, Jays starter Kevin Gausman hit Guardians star Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the third. Both benches were issued warnings.

Guerrero, 26, is in his seventh big league season. He entered play on Thursday batting .282 with 82 hits, 11 home runs, 40 runs batted in and an OPS of .837.

He is set to begin the first year of a 14-year, $500 million deal in 2026.