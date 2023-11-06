The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday they have have acquired LHP Brendon Little from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.

In addition, Little and RHP Mitch White have been selected to the 40-man roster.

Little, 27, spent the entirety of his 2023 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, going 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA across 50 appearances. The native of Bryn Mawr, Penn., was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Chicago Cubs during the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. Little appeared in 152 Minor League contests posting a 4.50 ERA.

The Blue Jays also announced they have extended a qualifying offer to 3B Matt Chapman for the 2024 season.

Chapman, 30, recently earned his fourth-career Gold Glove honour.