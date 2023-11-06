Blue Jays acquire LHP Little in deal with Cubs, extend qualifying offer to 3B Chapman
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday they have have acquired LHP Brendon Little from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations.
In addition, Little and RHP Mitch White have been selected to the 40-man roster.
ROSTER MOVES:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 6, 2023
🔹 We've acquired LHP Brendon Little from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. He has been selected to the 40-man roster
🔹 RHP Mitch White selected to the 40-man roster
🔹 3B Matt Chapman extended a Qualifying Offer pic.twitter.com/u6FciGeoCy
Little, 27, spent the entirety of his 2023 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, going 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA across 50 appearances. The native of Bryn Mawr, Penn., was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Chicago Cubs during the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. Little appeared in 152 Minor League contests posting a 4.50 ERA.
The Blue Jays also announced they have extended a qualifying offer to 3B Matt Chapman for the 2024 season.
Chapman, 30, recently earned his fourth-career Gold Glove honour.