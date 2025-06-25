The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Robinson Pina from the Miami Marlins.

The Blue Jays sent minor-league pitcher Colby Martin to the Marlins for Pina, who was designated for assignment on Saturday. Pina was optioned to Triple-A after the trade.

Pina appeared in just one game with the Marlins this season for his MLB debut, allowing one home run and no other hits in his lone inning of action.

The 26-year-old has a 4-3 record in Triple-A with Jacksonville this season, posting a 3.47 ERA and a 1.193 WHIP over 13 games, 11 of which are starts.

Martin, 24, was formerly an infielder, and has a 1.61 ERA in 20 games in Single-A this season.