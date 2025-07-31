The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired pitcher Louis Varland and infielder Ty France from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitcher Kendrys Rojas and outfielder Alan Roden, the team announced on Thursday.

Varland has appeared in 51 games this season for the Twins and has a 3-3 record with a 2.02 ERA in 49.0 innings.

The 27-year-old was in his fourth season with the Twins and has made 22 starts in his career, though none this season.

France has played in 101 games and has a .251 average with six homers and 44 RBIs.

The 31-year-old was in his first season in Minnesota, he joined the team as a free agent in February.

Roden appeared in 43 games for the Jays during his first MLB season and posted a .204 average with one homer run and eight RBIs.

The Blue Jays selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft.