The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations.

Kuhnel has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

The 29-year-old has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

An 11th-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds during the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, he made his MLB debut for the club in 2019.

In 77 MLB appearances between the Reds and Astros, he has a 6.30 ERA.