Report: Jays acquire Dominguez from O's
The Toronto Blue Jays added to their bullpen in between games on Tuesday afternoon.
The team has acquired righty reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles, their opponents in a doubleheader, in exchange for righty prospect Juaron Watts-Brown, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirms.
Dominguez, 30, is in his seventh big league season. He appeared in 43 games for the O's this season, going 2-3 with an earned run average of 3.24 and 1.344 WHIP over 41.2 innings of work. He struck out 54 batters and walked 24.
A native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Dominguez was in his second season at Camden Yards. He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.
For his career, Dominguez is 21-22 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.218 WHIP in 285.0 IP over 298 appearances.
Watts-Brown, 23, was a third-round pick of the Jays in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of Oklahoma State.
The Vista, CA was at Double-A New Hampshire. MLB Pipeline listed Watts-Brown as the team's No. 10 prospect.
The Jays lost the first game of the doubleheader to the Orioles, 16-4.