The Toronto Blue Jays added to their bullpen in between games on Tuesday afternoon.

The team has acquired righty reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles, their opponents in a doubleheader, in exchange for righty prospect Juaron Watts-Brown, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirms.

Dominguez, 30, is in his seventh big league season. He appeared in 43 games for the O's this season, going 2-3 with an earned run average of 3.24 and 1.344 WHIP over 41.2 innings of work. He struck out 54 batters and walked 24.

A native of Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Dominguez was in his second season at Camden Yards. He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

For his career, Dominguez is 21-22 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.218 WHIP in 285.0 IP over 298 appearances.

Watts-Brown, 23, was a third-round pick of the Jays in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft out of Oklahoma State.

The Vista, CA was at Double-A New Hampshire. MLB Pipeline listed Watts-Brown as the team's No. 10 prospect.

The Jays lost the first game of the doubleheader to the Orioles, 16-4.