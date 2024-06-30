The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Yerry Rodriguez in exchange for right-hander Josh Mollerus, it was announced Sunday.

Rodriguez is being assigned to Triple-A Buffalo following the move.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 12 games so far this season with Texas, going 1-0 with a 6.88 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17.0 innings. He has appeared in a total of 26 games with the Rangers over three seasons.

Mollerus, 24, was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 10th round of last year's draft and had a 1-4 record with a 4.03 ERA in 22 appearances with the Single-A Vancouver Canadians.

The Blue Jays (38-44) conclude their series with the New York Yankees (53-32) Sunday at Rogers Centre, sending Kevin Gausman to the mound against Gerrit Cole.