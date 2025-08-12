The Toronto Blue Jays are getting a boost to the lineup, as second baseman Andres Gimenez has been activated off the injured list ahead of the start of their series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Gimenez last played on July 4, when he suffered a sprained ankle in a victory over the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the IL two days later.

It has been a rocky first season in Toronto for Gimenez, who was acquired alongside reliever Nick Sandlin in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in the off-season.

Gimenez is hitting .218 with five home runs in 61 games, and has sustained two separate trips to the IL with a quadriceps injury in May and the aforementioned ankle problem in July.

A Platinum Glove winner in 2023 at second base and three-time Gold Glove winner, Gimenez has a career-low on-base plus slugging of .622 this season.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated second baseman Buddy Kennedy for assignment.

Kennedy went 1-for-5 with a double in two games for the Blue Jays.

Toronto enters play on Tuesday with the best record in the American League at 69-50, leading the Boston Red Sox by 4.5 games in the AL East in search of their first division title since 2015 and only second division title since 1993.