The Toronto Blue Jays have activated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list and will be active for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, the team announced.

Outfielder Steward Berroa has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Bichette has been out of action since June 14 because of a calf strain.

He's had a difficult 2024 so far, slashing .237/.286/.342 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 66 games. Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022 and hit a team best .306 last season.

Berroa briefly played in two games since being called up for the first time over the weekend but did not record an at-bat.

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and head into play Tuesday last in the AL East at 35-43, 7.5 games out of the final AL wild-card playoff spot.