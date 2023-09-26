Brandon Belt will be back at Rogers Centre for the penultimate series of the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays activated the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the 10-day injured list.

The team also recalled right-handed reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo, while both infielder Spencer Horwitz and right-handed reliever Nate Pearson were optioned to the Florida Complex League.

Belt, 35, last appeared on Sept. 11, exiting a 10-4 loss to the Texas Rangers with lumbar spine muscle spasms.

In his 13th season and first with the Jays, Belt is batting .251 with 16 home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .839.

The native of Nagodoches, TX spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he won two World Series titles.

Jackson, also 35, is in his first season with the Jays. In 23 appearances, he is 3-1 with an earned run average of 2.36 and a 0.938 WHIP over 26.2 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays (87-69) currently occupy the second American League wild-card spot, three games clear of the Seattle Mariners (84-72), who are on the outside looking in.