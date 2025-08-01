The Toronto Blue Jays have activated Gold Glove centre fielder Daulton Varsho off the 10-day IL and placed DH George Springer on the 7-day concussion IL, prior to Friday's game.

Right-handed pitcher Louis Varland and first baseman Ty France have both reported and will be active for Friday's game, while RHP Paxton Schultz has been optioned to Triple-A.

Springer, 35, has not played since he was struck in the head by a fastball in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He was placed on the IL retroactive to July 29.

The veteran of 12 seasons has experienced a career resurgence this year, hitting .291 with a team-leading 18 home runs over 101 games.

Varsho makes his second return from the IL, after he missed the first 28 games of the year while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The 29-year-old played in 20 games before a hamstring strain forced a second trip to the IL on June 1. He has hit .207 with eight home runs in 92 at-bats this year, with a robust .543 slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays enter Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals atop the American League standings, tied with the Detroit Tigers at 64-46. They lead the New York Yankees by 3.5 games in the AL East race.