Daulton Varsho appears set to make his season debut.

The Toronto Blue Jays activated the centre fielder and said he will be active for Tuesday's series-opener with the Boston Red Sox.

Infielder Will Wagner was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo as a corresponding move.

Varsho missed the first month of the season after having right rotator cuff surgery last fall. He joined the Buffalo Bisons on a rehab assignment last week and appeared in five games.

The 28-year-old also played with the Blue Jays during the spring as a designated hitter and continued to rehab once the Jays began their regular season. He slashed .242/.297/.697 with four home runs and nine RBI in Grapefruit League action.

He slashed .158/.191/.158 in five games with the Bisons while rehabbing.

Meanwhile, Wagner has struggled in 20 games with the Jays this season after making the team out of spring training, slashing .186/.284/.220 with zero home runs and two RBI. He had a .788 OPS with two homers and seven RBI in 24 games last year after being acquired mid-season from the Houston Astros.

Right-hander Casey Lawrence will also be joining the Jays for Tuesday's opener after being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Righty Paxton Schultz was sent back to Triple-A.

The Blue Jays enter play Tuesday at 13-15, good for four in the American League East. They will send Bowden Francis to the hill Tuesday against lefty Garrett Crochet.