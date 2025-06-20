The Toronto Blue Jays got some reinforcements Friday prior to their series opener against the Chicago White Sox, activating right-hander Nick Sandlin off the 15-day injured list and outfielder Nathan Lukes off the seven-day IL.

Outfielder Will Robertson and left-hander Justin Bruihl have each been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo as corresponding moves.

Sandlin has not pitched since April 19 because of a right lat strain, while Lukes has missed just under two weeks while on the concussion IL.

Sandlin had a 2.25 ERA in 10 games prior to going down in his first season with Toronto. Lukes was slashing .267/.360/.392 with four home runs and 21 RBI in 49 games.

Bruihl, 27, got into two games with the Jays this week, turning in a pair of scoreless appearances in the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Robertson, also 27, is 1-for-10 with an RBI in three games with the big club this season.

Toronto enters play Friday at 40-34, good for third place in the American League East and three games out of first.