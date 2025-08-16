The Toronto Blue Jays have activated outfielder George Springer (concussion) from the 7-day injured list and made him active for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Outfielder Joey Loperfido was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Springer homered Friday in a rehab game in Buffalo after going 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored in his first rehab appearance on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has not appeared for the Blue Jays since July 28 when he was hit in the head by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kade Strowd.

Springer has a .291 average with 18 homers and 57 RBIs in 101 games this season for the Blue Jays.

Loperfido, 26, has performed well in limited action this season, hitting .358 with three home runs, 10 RBI and a .915 OPS in 81 at-bats.