The Toronto Blue Jays activated reliever Chad Green from the 60-day injured list on Friday and he will be active for tonight's game against the Colorado Rockies. The club also announced that infielder Spencer Horwitz has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Pitcher Hagen Danner was transferred to the 60-day IL due to a left oblique strain.

Green, 32, last pitched in the majors with the New York Yankees in 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in 14 games, recording a 3.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 15.0 innings pitched. In 383.2 Major League innings, all with the Yankees, Green has compiled a 3.17 ERA, 1.022 WHIP and 494 strikeouts.

Horwitz, 25, has appeared in three games for the Jays this season, recording two hits in 10 plate appearances. In 107 games this season in Triple-A, Horwitz is slashing .337/.450/.495 with 10 home runs, 72 RBI, and 61 runs scored.