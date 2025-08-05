The Toronto Blue Jays made a move ahead of Tuesday night's game in Denver.

The team added infielder Buddy Kennedy to the roster. Catcher Ali Sanchez has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Kennedy, 26, was signed as a free agent by the team last month after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. He appeared in four games for the Phillies this season.

A native of Millville, NJ, Kennedy is a veteran of 58 games over three seasons with the Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sanchez, 28, appeared in eight games for the Jays this season. He recorded five hits in 21 at-bats. A native of Caracas, Sanchez has appeared in 46 games over four seasons with the Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays (66-48) continue a series with the Colorado Rockies (30-82) later in the evening.