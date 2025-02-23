Addison Barger was removed from the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after suffering a right hand contusion, the team said.

Barger, 25, was hit on the hand with a fastball from Red Sox starter Garret Crochet in the top of the first inning and was unable to finish the at-bat.

He was replaced by infield prospect Charles McAdoo, who would go down swinging for the second out of the inning.

Barger was making his 2025 spring training debut after slashing .197/.250/.351 with seven home runs and 28 RBI across 208 at-bats in his rookie season last year.

The Bellevue, Wash., native was a sixth-round selection of the Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.