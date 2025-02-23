Blue Jays' Barger (hand) leaves spring training debut after HBP
Addison Barger was removed from the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after suffering a right hand contusion, the team said.
Barger, 25, was hit on the hand with a fastball from Red Sox starter Garret Crochet in the top of the first inning and was unable to finish the at-bat.
He was replaced by infield prospect Charles McAdoo, who would go down swinging for the second out of the inning.
Barger was making his 2025 spring training debut after slashing .197/.250/.351 with seven home runs and 28 RBI across 208 at-bats in his rookie season last year.
The Bellevue, Wash., native was a sixth-round selection of the Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.