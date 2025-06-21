Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger was removed from Saturday's lineup with right hip discomfort, the team announced.

Barger was in the original lineup posted Saturday morning playing right field and batting second. In his absence, Nathan Lukes, originally slated to play left field and bat sixth, will shift over to right and hit in Barger's place while Davis Schneider slides into the lineup and bats eighth.

Barger was 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Toronto's 7-1 loss Friday night to the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Blue Jays' best hitters this season, slashing .270/.332/.500 with eight home runs and 24 RBI in 53 games.

The Jays enter play Saturday at 40-35, three games out of first place in the American League East division.