The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with Canadian non-drafted free agent infielder Owen Gregg, according to TSN’s Scott Mitchell.

The Oakville, Ont. native was committed to the University of Utah.

Gregg is 6-foot-1, 170 lbs and plays both second base and shortstop.

The 17-year-old attended Appleby College, high school in Oakville.