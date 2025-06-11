The St. Louis Cardinals head into a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three straight games.

St. Louis is 22-13 in home games and 36-31 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Toronto has a 15-17 record on the road and a 37-30 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 15-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .310 batting average, and has 20 doubles, four home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBIs. Willson Contreras is 12 for 39 with two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 19 for 40 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: Nathan Lukes: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.