Report: Jays' Kirk being evaluated for concussion after leaving game

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk left Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning and is being evaluated for a concussion, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Kirk took a foul tip directly off the mask while catching the inning before. Kirk remained in the game and finished the inning but Tyler Heineman pinch-hit for the All-Star backstop when his turn in the order came around in the fourth inning.

The 26-year-old has been one of Toronto's better players this season, entering play Saturday with a .302/.359/.408 slash line with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 87 games. He was 1-for-1 with a double off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal in his only at-bat Saturday.

The Jays (63-42) won again Saturday to extend their American League East lead to six-and-a-half games. They will go for the sweep of the Tigers Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

