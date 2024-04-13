Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings Saturday for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons against the Rochester Red Wings.

Manoah allowed a total of eight hits and walked one batter while striking out four, throwing 48 of his 78 pitches for strikes. Manoah ended up taking the loss as the Red Wings went on to win 8-2.

While his line was unimpressive, Manoah's start was far better than an outing last weekend with Single-A Dunedin where he allowed seven runs and walked four in 1.2 innings.

The 26-year-old appeared in one spring training game before going down with right shoulder soreness. He was placed on the injured list to begin the season with Bowden Francis originally taking the final spot in the Blue Jays' starting rotation.

Manoah is looking to bounce back from a nightmare 2023 season that saw him pitch to a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts and spend most of the second half of the season in the minor leagues. He allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings in his only spring start.

The season before, Manoah was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting.

The Blue Jays defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 Saturday afternoon and will wrap up their three-game set Sunday at Rogers Centre.