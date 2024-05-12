Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was sharp in his second big league outing of the 2024 season, allowing zero earned runs in seven innings Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

Manoah did allow a three-run home run to Carlos Santana in the seventh inning, but the runs were unearned due to an error from third baseman Ernie Clement. Manoah threw 55 of his 78 pitches for strikes, surrendering four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

The Blue Jays went on to lose the game 5-1, marking their fifth series loss in their last six.

Manoah allowed seven runs -- six earned -- in 4.0 innings against the Washington Nationals last Sunday in his first start with the Jays this season.

The 26-year-old righty started the year in the minor leagues while rehabbing a shoulder injury that limited him in spring training. He had an 8.69 ERA in five starts, with four of them coming at Triple-A Buffalo.

Manoah had a 5.87 ERA in 19 big league starts last season.

The Blue Jays will head to Baltimore to take on the Orioles for the first time this season on Monday night.