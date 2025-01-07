The Toronto Blue Jays are apparently intrigued by another notable free agent as they are among "a half dozen teams" showing interest in closing pitcher Carlos Estevez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Toronto is in need of a closer after losing Jordan Romano to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency last month.

The 32-year-old right-hander posted a 2.45 ERA with 26 saves and 50 strikeouts over 55 innings with the Los Angeles Angels and Phillies in 2024.

Estevez was acquired by the Phillies in late July before the Trade Deadline.

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was an All-Star with the Angels in 2023 when he recorded 31 saves and a 3.90 ERA.

Estevez has a career 4.21 ERA over 438 career appearances with the Colorado Rockies, Angels and Phillies dating back to 2016.