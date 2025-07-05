Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez won't play against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday while he's dealing with an ankle injury.

Giminez, 26, left Friday's 4-3 10-inning victory in the sixth inning with the injury.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports that the Blue Jays are still waiting for the results of the MRI on his ankle and he is considered day-to-day.

Giménez is batting .218 this season with five home runs and 23 RBIs.

He was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in the off-season in exchange for infielder Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell.

The Blue Jays are first in the American League East with a 50-38 record and are on a six-game winning streak.

Additionally the Blue Jays have recalled pitcher Robinson Piña from Triple-A Buffalo and placed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list.

Garcia, 34, is out with a left-ankle sprain and has a 1-2 record with a 3.86 earned-run average in 21.0 innings this season.

Pina was acquired last week from the Miami Marlins in exchange for pitcher Colby Martin.

He appeared in 14 Triple-A games this season between Buffalo and Jacksonville going 4-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 39.0 innings.